Case filed against killed car driver

Gazipur: Railway authority has filed a case with Kamlapur Railway Police Station in connection with the deaths of five people including two children, at Goalbathan rail crossing in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur district.

Md Mahbub Hasan, senior deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway, filed the case with Kamlapur Railway Police Station on Monday noon.

The case has been filed for allegedly trying to cross the Goalbathan rail crossing violating the rules which may cause damage to rail engine and rail line.

Private car driver Minhazuddin who was killed in the crash has been made an accused in the case.

Kamlapur Railway Police Station officer-in-charge Md Yeasin Faruk confirmed the filing of the case.

Earlier, five people, including two children, were killed as a train rammed a private car at Goalbathan rail crossing in Kaliakoir upazila on Sunday morning.

Following the incident, a four-member committee was formed to investigate the mishap on Sunday night.