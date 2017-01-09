MP Liton murder: Jamaat leader on 6-day remand

A court in Gaibandha placed Jamaat leader Saiful Islam Mandal on a six days remand in Gaibandha-1 constituency lawmaker Manjurul Islam Liton killing case.

Gaibandha Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Moinul Hasan Yusuf passed the order on Monday.

Confirming the matter, Court Inspector Shah Alam said that police produced the accused before the court seeking seven days remand.

Earlier, police detained the Jamaat leader from Sreepur area of Sundarganj upazila on Sunday noon.

On December 31, Gaibandha MP Liton was shot inside his Sundorganj Masterpara home by armed assailants. He died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital after several hours.