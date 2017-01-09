Police firm to uproot militancy: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md. Asaduzzaman Mia reiterated his firm determination to rip out the roots of militancy.

“Zero tolerance is always our stance to terrorism. People from every walk of life of the country have declared war against militancy. The network of the militants has been destroyed with the assistance of general people. Police are firm to rip out the roots of militancy,” he said.

The police boss made the remarks at a function at DMP headquarters in city on Monday. The function was arranged to hand over financial assistance to the families of police members who were killed while performing their duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Asaduzzaman Mia said, “Counter Terrorism Unit of police are working to erase militancy. They who patronize militancy and terrorism by providing financial assistance, shelter, arms and inspiration will be brought under trial soon.”

The DMP Commissioner handed over approximately Tk. 1.5 crore to the families of Rabiul Islam, assistant commissioner of Detective Branch of Police, and Officer-in-Charge Salauddin Khan, who were killed in terror attack at the Holey Artisan Restaurant in city’s Gulshan area last year.