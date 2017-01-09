Shraddha slams rumours of live-in relationship with Farhan

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor slammed the reports of his live-in relationship with her “Rock On 2” co-star Farhan Akhtar saying gossip mongers went “overboard” this time.

The reaction of the Aashiqui 2 fame actress came after reports went so viral that Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor had to intervene. She denied all the claims made by an entertainment website.

The 29-year-old actress, who has previously been linked to her another co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor, said nothing from what was published was true.

Shraddha has teamed up with Aditya for her next release “Ok Jaanu”. The Shaad Ali-directed movie is slated to release on January 13.

The “ABCD 2” actress said she was even contemplating to take some action against the false stories. “That point I felt sad. I wish if only some people (journalists) would be bit responsible in what they write as so many people read it. So it’s not right to paint an incorrect picture,” she said.

Shraddha said rather than her love affairs she would like her work to be discussed. “The link up rumours has not affected me at all but this time it did as it involved my family. If you paint a wrong picture and involve family it’s not fair,” she said.

“When you put so much hard work into films and if the focus shifts to other things like link ups and rumours it’s not correct. I would want my work to be spoken about more,” she added.

