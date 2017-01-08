MP Liton murder: former vice-chairman remanded

A Gaibandha court has placed Ahsan Habib Masud, former vice-chairman of Sundarganj upazila, on 7-day remand in the case filed over ruling party lawmaker Manzurul Islam Liton.

Judge Moinul Hossain Yousub of Gaibandha Additional Judicial Magistrate Court (Sundarganj) passed the order on Sunday evening.

Earlier, police arrested him from his own house of Sundarganj municipality area on Sunday morning.

Atiar Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sundarganj Police Station, said he was arrested in MP Liton murder case. He provided Important information in this connection.

The Awami League lawmaker of Gaibandha-1 Constituency was shot to death at his own house in Sundarganj upazila on December 31, 2016.