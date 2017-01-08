5 killed as train rams car in Gazipur

Gazipur: A train rammed a private car in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur leaving five people dead.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at Goalbathan area of the upazila as Kolkata bound Maitree Express rammed the car.

The deceased could be members of a family. However, their identities have not been known immediately.

Confirming the matter, Kaliakair Police Station Sub-Inspector Rassel Sheikh said the private car was trying to cross a rail crossing in the area when the Maitree Express train came from Dhaka on the spot and rammed the car.

Five people on the car – two women and two more children along with the driver of the car – were killed on the spot.