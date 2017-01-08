Bangladeshi shot dead in South Africa

A Bangladeshi businessman was shot dead by miscreants in Johannesburg city in South Africa on Saturday noon (January 7).

The deceased was identified as Liakat Ali (50), son of the late Md Yunus Ali at Sultanpur village Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.

Deceased’s uncle Soleman said that Liakat had cosmetic business in Johannesburg’s Bloemfontein area for a long time. A group of criminals invaded his shop demanding extortion money and shot him after he had refused to pay the money leaving him dead on the spot, he added.