Tigers whitewashed in T20I series too

Sport Desk: After a 3-0 defeat to hosts New Zealand in ODI series, Bangladesh also faced another clean sweep in the three-match T20 international series.

The Tigers lost the third and final T20I of the series by 27 runs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The Blackcaps scored 194 for 4 after Bangladesh skipper won toss and chose to bat first. In reply, Bangladesh managed to put 167 runs on the scoreboard for 6 wickets.

The Tigers, looking for a win to get back the confidence, started well and picked up three wickets of the hosts early for 41 runs in 6.1 overs with Rubel Hossain claimed two in a over and Mosaddek Hossain another.

But it was Kiwi captain Kane Williamson and Corey Anderson who made the day more miserable for the Tigers adding 124 runs in the 4th wicket partnership off just 72 balls.

Williamson who was dropped two times by Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan finally was bowled by Rubel in the 19th over who scored 60 off 57 balls with 6 fours and a six.

Corey Anderson smashed an unbeaten 94 off only 41 balls hitting 10 sixes and 2 fours.

Rubel finished his 4 overs for 31 and picked up 3 wickets.

Chasing a big target of 195, Bangladesh began well and Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar put 44 runs in the opening partnership in just 28 balls.

Tamim was beaten by a short ball of Trent Boult and got a top edge to midwicket. He scored 24 off 15 balls with 3 fours and a six.

Soumya and Sabbir Rahman then added 38 runs more in the second wicket. Sarkar scored 42 off 28 balls smashing 6 fours before being caught and bowled by Ish Sodhi in the 9th over.

Sabbir Rahman (18), Shakib Al Hasan (41) and Mahmudullah (18) made some good contributions in the middle order but not enough to reach the big total.

The Tigers will look forward and seek some consolations in the two-match Test series begins on January 12 at Wellington while the second at Christchurch on January 20.