Salman, Ranbir to clash at the box office?

Entertainment Desk: Every superstar covets a strong opening for their film, and we have already witnessed some big box-office clashes.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ are set to release on the same day, and now we have another potential conflict arising between Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

According to reports, both the films are looking for a Christmas release, December 22 and neither seems likely to budge already. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and is directed by ‘Sultan’ filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Ranbir Kapoor’s film, yet to be titled, is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has released his last two films, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’, on the Christmas weekend.

The two actors have had their own share of friction, courtesy their history with Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, the duo has shared screen space as well. Salman starred in Ranbir’s debut film, ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani’ which also featured Katrina.

It remains to be seen if both movies will hit the screens on December 22 or if any of the two parties decide to move their release date.

