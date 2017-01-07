Sec 144 imposed at Kasba in B’baria

The local administration on Saturday imposed section 144 in a tample area of Brahmanbaria’s Kasba upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Hasina Islam imposed the restriction for an indefinite period to avoid violence.

Kuti Jagannath Deb temple general secretary Sebok Roy said that 13-day long annual celebration had started on Friday. But, the UNO imposed section 144 on Saturday.

He also said, “There was enmity following committee formation. But, section 144 was not needed here. Someone influenced the authority to impose the restriction.”

Confirming the matter, UNO Hasina Islam said that the decision was taken after getting report from Officer-in-Charge (OC) of local police station.