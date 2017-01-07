Derailment halts Dhaka’s rail link with North, South-West

Train communication of Dhaka with north and south-western region of the country remained suspended following a derailment of the engine of a cargo train in Ullapara upazila of the district early today.

Sirajganj Bazar GRP Police Station OC Sayeed Iqbal said, the engine of the cargo train which was coming from Ishwardi Railway Station veered-off the track around 3:30am when it arrived at Ullapara Railway Station.

The train communication is expected to be normal after a salvage train from Ishwardi Railway Station rescued the cargo train, he added.