Savar couple burnt death in gas stove fire

Savar: A couple were burnt to death and six others injured when a fire broke out in their house in Bhagalpur area of Savar Municipality early Saturday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Locals said, eight people including the dead couple were burnt in kitchen gas stove fire on Saturday morning. They were taken to Enam Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared the couple dead.

Dr. Nasir Hossain, Operation Theatre in-charge of Enam Medical College and Hospital, confirmed the casualties.