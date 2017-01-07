68% of Pakistanis favour talks with India

Contrary to the war rhetoric that followed the Uri terror attack, majority of Pakistanis are in favour of talks with India, a latest survey has revealed.

About 68% of Pakistanis favour dialogue with India, believing that it will significantly decrease hostility between the two South Asian neighbours, according to a study released by Gilani Research Foundation and carried out by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistan affiliate of Gallup International.

A representative sample of 1835 men and women from across the country’s rural and urban areas of four provinces — Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — was simply asked whether they are in favour or against talks between India and Pakistan.

The survey was conducted during September 26-October 3, 2016. The error margin in the survey was estimated to be approximately 2-3%.

About 31% were against the talks and 1% did not know or did not wish to respond.

