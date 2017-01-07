‘Saddam played vital role to make explosives’

Saddam, one of the two militants who were killed in a gunfight with police in the capital’s Mohammadpur early Friday, played the vital role to make explosives, claimed police.

Police said militants themselves made the explosives and grenades used in recent militant attacks in the country. Saddam was the chief of making these explosives and grenades.

However, police could not tell the real identity of Saddam. They said it might be his ‘code name’.

According to primary investigation, Saddam, aged nearly 31, hailed from Kurigram district. Detectives immediately started to unearth his detail identities.

According to sources of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of police, Saddam was under surveillance of police. He was involved in at least six killings including Japan national Hoshi kunio murder in Rangpur. He was a charge sheeted accused in the cases. He was also accused in other six cases filed for attempting to murder.

Meanwhile Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Saddam was the chief of Neo-JMB of Northern region. He was involved in almost all militant attacks recently carried out in the country.