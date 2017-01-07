Priyanka Chopra cut her pay almost by half

Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra has gone back to the US to shoot for the second season of Quantico after the winter break.

After a bang on first season, the second one did not work well as expected and received a lukewarm response from the viewers and the critics.

Now as per a popular tabloid, PeeCee has decided to go to any lengths to get Quantico a third season. The writers of the show apparently planned to drop the show. Now, however, they have come up with interesting plot twists for the third season.

As per reports, Priyanka has also agreed to reduce her fee almost by half. As the actor is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, her remuneration from the show might not be a big concern for her.

Source: agencies