BNP wants Nayapaltan if permission denied for Suhrawardy

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to hold a rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office on January 7 if it is not permitted at Suhrawardy Udyan in capital.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told this to the reporters after a joint meeting over preparation of the rally held at Bhasani Bhaban of Nayapaltan on Friday.

He said, “We are prepared to hold the rally in front of our central party office if we are deprived of permission at Suhrawardy Udyan.”

The party has sought permission from the authorities concerned for holding the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in protest of the January 5, 2014 general election which it dubbed “democracy killing day”.

Fakhrul alleged that the ruling Awami League is scrapping political space for the opposition parties as it does not believe in democracy.

“Awami League fears people and disbelieves in democracy and thus we are being deprived of political rights to hold rally and procession,” Fakhrul said at a programme in Nayapaltan of Dhaka on Friday afternoon.