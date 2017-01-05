4 killed as truck plunges into ditch in Gazipur

Gazipur: At least four people were killed as a truck plunged into a roadside ditch at Baghia area of Konabari under Gazipur district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Sohel Mia, 29, son of Alek Mia of Baghia area, truck labourer Sujon Roy, 23, son of Horesh Chandra Roy of Bangdubi area under Badarganj upazila of Rangpur, Dilip Roy, 22, son of Alin Roy, and Kazol Roy, 24, son of Rakhal Roy, of the same area.

Locals said the driver and the four labourers were returning to their brick kiln on the truck from Mouchak of Kaliakoir upazila after unloading bricks. When the truck reached at Baghia area, the driver lost control over the steering and it fell into a roadside ditch, killing three labourers dead on the spot and critically injuring the driver.

Later, driver Sohel was whisked off to Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital where duty doctors declared him dead, locals added.

However, another labourer was unharmed.