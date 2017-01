Ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia route on Padma river has been suspended from Thursday morning for dense fog.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) stopped ferry service from 6:15am.

BIWTC Paturia office assistant manager (commerce) Mohiuddin Rasel said, fog started to engulf the river from early Thursday. The ferry service was suspended on morning to avert accidents as density of fog increased.