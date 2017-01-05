Bangladesh squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I

Sport Desk: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the second and third T20 Internationals against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

The matches will be held on Friday and Sunday respectively at Bay Oval.

Bangladesh lost the first T20I of the series by 6 wickets at Napier on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Squad for 2nd & 3rd T20 Internationals

Masrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Shabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (Vice Captain), Mosaddek Hossain Saikot, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Shubashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Nurul Hasan Sohan.