4 bullet-hit cattle-lifters held in Gazipur

An incident of `gunfight` happened between Rapid Action Battalion (RAP) and cattle-lifters at Majlishpur area of the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) early Thursday.

After the gun-battle, the elite force held four cattle-lifters in bullet-wound.

Two cattle also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Of the wounded cattle-lifters, three were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 20, son of Mohor Ali of Duttapara under Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj, Abdul Jalil, 19, son of Abdul Motaleb of Kolabachhia village under Betagi upazila of Barguna, Shaon, 28, son of Rafiqul Islam of Mughda of the capital Dhaka. Another could not be identified immediately who is in critical state.

The wounded were firstly taken to Gazipur Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital. Later, they were referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Mohiul Islam, Company Commander Deputy Director of Gazipur under RAB-1, said the four thieves were fleeing with cattle by a truck. On information, RAB members set up a barricade at Hotapara area and issued signal to stop them. But, they denied the signal and continued escaping. After a while, they started to fire at law enforcers as they chased them. RAB men also retaliated for self-defence. At one stage, several cattle-lifters managed to flee from the truck. Three bullet-wounded cattle-lifters were held from the scene. Later, another was nabbed after frantic searches the adjacent area in the morning.