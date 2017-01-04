2 robbers killed in Chandpur `gunfight`

Two robbers were killed in a `gunfight` with police at Dugbi village of the district`s Motlob uttar upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as gang leader Mojib alias Moijja, resident of Dugbi village, and his cohort Habu, hailed from Char Hassan village of Laxmipur.

Earlier, police also arrested Mojib eight months ago. Later, he was released on bail.

Three policemen were also injured in the incident.

Alamgir Majumdar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motlob Uttar Police Station, “Police conducted a drive on information that several robbers were trying to make robbery at Dugbi village. Sensing the presence of law enforcers, robbers fired at them. Police also retaliated for self defence, leaving the two robbers killed on the spot.

Mojib was accused in eight cases while Habu was in four cases, he added.