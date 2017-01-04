Another earthquake at midnight

Another fresh earthquake was felt in Bangladesh yesterday midnight nearly 10 hours after a 5.5 magnitude jolted different parts of the country including capital Dhaka.

The 5.1 magnitude second earthquake was felt at 12.49am Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake was 38 kilometres south southwest of Mawlaik in Myanmar at a depth of 93km from the surface, Meteorological Department said.

However, no report of any damage or casualties for the midnight quake was reported.

Earlier, strong tremor was felt at 3:09pm on Tuesday across the country. According to the US geological survey, the epicenter of the quake was at 19 kilometres northeast of Ambasa region of neighbouring Tripura state of India.

A 60-year old man died of heart attack becoming panicked in Sylhet after the powerful earthquake jolted the country.