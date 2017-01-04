Trump sets press conference Jan 11

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that he will hold a press conference on January 11.

It would be Trump`s first official press conference since July 27, and his first as president-elect. He has done a handful of one-on-one interviews and has taken questions from reporters in more casual settings — including one occasion in Florida last week.

The president-elect said in December he would hold a press conference before his inauguration to discuss potential conflict-of-interest issues surrounding his business interests and his incoming administration.

It was unclear from Trump`s announcement what he would discuss during the January 11 affair. He described it only as a “general news conference.”

Trump made headlines during his last official appearance in front of reporters in July, when he made a direct appeal to Russia to dig up what he described as missing emails belonging to Hillary Clinton, his former Democratic presidential rival.

Since then, the US has officially accused Russia of hacking Democratic organizations, and the Obama administration has leveled new sanctions against the Kremlin — including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by expressing hope for stronger ties to the US via the incoming Trump administration, a move that Trump has applauded.

