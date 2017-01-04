Debris of DNCC market being removed

Rescue workers of Fire Service and City Corporation have started to remove the wreckage of DNCC (Dhaka North City Corporation) market in the capital`s Gulshan-1 which caught a devastating fire early Tuesday.

Assistant director of Fire Service Rafiqul Islam said at least 50 workers started debris removal operation from Tuesday night. Besides, Bulldozers of City Corporation are also being used to remove the garbage.

Meanwhile the victim businessmen of the market also started to relocate their goods rescued during the fire by trucks and lorries.

The devastating fire originated around 2:30am on Tuesday was brought under control at the evening which gutted more than six hundred shops in the market.