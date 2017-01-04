Truck plunges into pond in Satkhira, 2 killed

At least two people were killed and three others injured as a truck plunged into a roadside pond in the district early Wednesday.

The accident happened around 4.00am in Jethua area under the district’s Tala upazila.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Raushan Ali (35), hailed from Moheshpur of Aminpur in Pabna, and labourer Abdul Aziz (30) at Patiya in Chittagong.

Officer-in-Charge of Tala Thana Hasan Hafizur Rahman said a truck was going to the bank of Kobadak River with an excavator and plunged into a pond when it reached Jethua area.

Police and Fire Service men recovered the two dead bodies.

The three injured labourers are Shaheen, Fahad and Jasim.