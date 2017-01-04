I became an actor by chance: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was highly applauded for her excellent portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in the biopic `Neerja`, and managed to win appreciation in the form of awards and accolades for the same.

However, when asked how she feels about all the recognition she has been receiving, Sonam had something rather interesting to say. She opined, “It`s nice when you get awards. But awards don`t define your stardom.”

Being Anil Kapoor`s daughter, it wasn`t a surprise when Sonam made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in `Saawariya` nine years ago.

However, the actress said that she had never planned a career in acting and that it happened by chance. Talking about her Bollywood journey, she said, “My foray into Bollywood had nothing to do with being an actor. It had everything to do with telling amazing stories. I just happened to become an actor by chance.”

The actress will next be seen in sister Rhea Kapoor`s `Veere Di Wedding`.

Source: Times of India