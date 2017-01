A quake jolted different parts of Bangladesh including capital Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

The tremor was felt at 3:09pm and lasted for nearly one minute.

According to the US geological survey, the epicenter of the 5.5 magnitude quake was at 19 kilometres northeast of Ambasa region of neighbouring Tripura state of India.

Being panicked people came out in open places during the quake.

However, no news of major casualties or damage reported.