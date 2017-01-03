Batting collapse continues Bangladesh losing streak

Sport Desk: The collapse in batting continued Bangladesh losing streak in the New Zealand tour as they also were defeated by the hosts by 6 wickets in the first of a three-match T20 international series at Napier on Tuesday.

Bangladesh scored 141 for 8 wickets in 20 overs after skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won toss and chose to bat first at McLean Park. New Zealand surpassed the target in 18 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

To defend a low total, Bangladesh bowlers started well and pacer Rubel Hossain made the first strike in the third over to dismiss Neil Broom who was caught by Shakib Al Hasan for 6. Mustafizur Rahman got Colin Munro caught by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan for a duck in the following over.



Country`s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan then dismissed Corey Anderson (13) who was caught by Tamim. The Blackcaps lost their fourth wicket as Tom Bruce was run out in the 11th over.

From there on, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme kept batting and took the hosts home.

They added 81 runs in the 5th wicket unbeaten partnership off just 47 balls.

Williamson was unbeaten on 73 off 55 balls and smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes while Grandhomme contributed unbeaten 41 off 22 balls hitting 3 fours and 3 sixes as well.

Mustafizur, Shakib and Rubel claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh.



Earlier, Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes was caught by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi off Matt Henry in the second over of the innings for a duck. His partner Tamim Iqbal couldn’t go far and departed in the 5th over scoring only 11. This time debutant Bruce held a catch off another debutant Ben Wheeler.

In the following over Lockie Ferguson, the third debutant for the Blackcaps, picked up the wickets of Sabbir Rahman (16) and Soumya Sarkar (0) in back-to-back deliveries. Bangladesh lost 4 wickets in just 6th over for 30 runs.

Country`s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah put some resistance in the middle order and made a 37-run partnership in the 5th wicket. However, Colin de Grandhomme made Shakib (14) caught by Santner in the 11th over to erase the half of the Bangladesh batsmen for only 67.

Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain then added 32 runs more in the 6th wicket. Mosaddek contributed 20 of 17 balls with two sixes before getting caught by Anderson off Santner in the 16th over.

Skipper Mashrafe couldn`t do well and added only 1. But Mahmudullah bagged his third T20I fifty and scored 52 off 47 balls hitting 3 fours and same number of sixes before Ferguson bowled him in the final over.

New Zealand debutant fast bowler Lockie Ferguson took 3 wickets for 32 while another debutant Ben Wheeler claimed 2 for only 22.

This was Bangladesh`s fourth consecutive defeats in the tour as they were whitewashed in the three-match One Day International series.

The second T20I of the series will be held at mount Maunganui on Friday while the third and final at the same venue on Sunday next.