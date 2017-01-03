Gulshan DCC market fire still on

Even after frantic efforts of nearly eight hours, firefighters could not douse the fire that broke out at DCC market in the capital`s Gulshan-1.

Meanwhile, a part of the market has collapsed in the fire.

The fire originated around 2:30am on Tuesday. Nineteen units of firefighters were trying to douse the blaze while the report was filed around 10:30am.

Ataur Rahman, duty officer at Fire Service control room, said a terrible fire broke out at the DCC market. Fire Service men are trying to douse the flame.

He, however, could not tell how the fire originated.

Fire Service men said the fire originated from the east part of the market and gradually spread everywhere in it. A part of east part of the market collapsed.