SC stays HC order over VAT on English medium tuition fees

The Appellate division of the Supreme Court (SC) has stayed the High Court order that declared illegal the imposing of 7.5 per cent VAT (Value Added Tax) on tuition fees of English medium students.

The issue will be brought to the cause list again for hearing on January 29. Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been asked to file a leave-to-appeal petition against the HC order.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order on Tuesday morning.

Lawyer AM Amin Uddin stood for the petitioner while Attorney General Mahbube Alam represented the State in the court.

Earlier on December 12, the High Court (HC) declared illegal the imposing of 7.5 per cent VAT (Value Added Tax) on tuition fees of English medium students. Later, the NBR filed a petition against the HC order.

On September 17, 2015, the High Court also issued a rule upon the authorities concerned of the government to explain why the decision of imposing the VAT should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Shamim Hasnain and Justice Mohammad Ullah came up with the order and rule in response to a writ petition filed by two guardians of English medium school challenging the legality of the decision.

The bench passed the order when students and guardians of different English medium schools staged an anti-VAT protest in Dhaka.

The government imposed a 4.5 percent VAT on fees and services in English medium schools in 2010. Last year, it was raised to 7.5 percent.