Recognition of 2,367 guerrillas as FFs upheld

The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld a High Court (HC) order that directed the government to recognise 2,367 members of the guerrilla force, who participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, as freedom fighters.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of SC headed by the Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order after rejecting the appeal plea filed by the government on Tuesday.

Advocate Subrata Chowdhury stood for the petitioner while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state in the court.

The HC on September 8 directed the government to recognise 2,367 members of the guerrilla force and also ordered to give them proper status, dignity and facilities of the freedom fighters.