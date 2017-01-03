3 more held over MP Liton murder

Police have detained three more people on suspicion of their involvement in the murder of Gaibandha-1 (Sundarganj) lawmaker Manzurul Islam Liton.

With this, the number of detainees reaches 35 in connection with the murder.

The trio has been detained conducting drives at different areas in the district from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Atiar Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sundarganj Police Station confirmed the matter to risingbd.com on Tuesday.

The OC said that the identity of the detainees could not be disclosed for the sake of investigation.

Earlier on Saturday evening, ruling Awami League lawmaker of Gaibandha-1 constituency was killed by some unknown assailants inside his home at Sundarganj upazila of the district.