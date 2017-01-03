Bangladesh take on New Zealand in first T20I at noon

Sport Desk: Visiting Bangladesh are set to take on hosts New Zealand in the first of a three-match T20 international series at Napier this noon.

The match will start at 12.00pm (Bangladesh time) at McLean Park and will be broadcast live on BTV (Bangladesh Television) and Channel 9.

The Tigers have very poor records against the Blackcaps as they lost all four matches of the 20-over game they previously played including the last one in the World T20 last year.

However, the Tigers will look for a fresh start from this game and are hopeful about positive results in the coming matches followed by a two-match Test series.

Bangladesh squad

Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

New Zealand squad

KS Williamson (Captain), CJ Anderson, TA Boult, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, LH Ferguson, MJ Guptill, MJ Henry, C Munro, JDS Neesham, L Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), MJ Santner, IS Sodhi, BM Wheeler.