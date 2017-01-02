Govt bans local Ads on foreign TV channels

The government has imposed ban on airing local advertisements on foreign television channels broadcast in Bangladesh.

In a circular issued on Monday, Ministry of Information said the decision has been taken under the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act- 2016.

The circular also said legal action will be taken against the concerned foreign TV Channel distributors if they violate the directions.

The move has been taken after Media Unity came up with several demands including closure of downlinks of illegal foreign TV channels in Bangladesh, stopping airing of dubbed foreign serials in local channels and imposing a ban on local advertisements in foreign channels.

The Unity, a platform of organisations of private television channel owners, artistes, directors, dramatists, journalists and other media people started movement to meet their demands.