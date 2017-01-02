Quader asks Khaleda to prove Padma Bridge graft

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, “BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to face a case if she fails to show evidence of corruption in the Padma Bridge project.”

The AL leader came up the warning while speaking at a function in the city on Monday.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, “The Padma Bridge is now a visible reality. You (Khaleda Zia) cannot halt the progress of the Padma Bridge by telling lies. 40 percent of work of the Padma Bridge has already been completed and it will be finally completed in due time.”

Criticising the remark made by Khaleda Zia, Quader said, “Prove that there is a corruption in the Padma Bridge project or face case.”

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a recent speech said corruption is being held in the Padma Bridge project.

The ruling Awami League organised the function to make the January 5 programme successful.