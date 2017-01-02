IS claims responsibility for Turkey nightclub attack

International Desk: The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the Istanbul shooting that killed 39 people and wounded scores of others.

The ISIS-linked Aamaq News Agency said the New Year`s Eve attack was carried out by a “heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast.”

It said the man opened fire from an automatic rifle in “revenge for God`s religion and in response to the orders” of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi.

The group described Turkey as “the servant of the cross.”

Turkish media reports had said that authorities believed that the Islamic State group was behind the attack.

Hurriyet and Karar newspaper reports Monday cited unnamed security officials saying that authorities have determined that the gunman comes from a Central Asian nation and is believed to be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

Police had also established similarities with the high-casualty attack at Ataturk Airport in June and was investigating whether the same ISIS cell carried out both attacks.

The New Year gunman, who is still at large, killed a policeman and another man outside the Reina club in the early hours of 2017 before firing at people partying inside.

Also Monday, Turkey`s state news agency said 38 of the 39 victims have been identified.

The Anadolu news agency, citing unidentified Turkish justice ministry officials, said 11 those killed were Turkish nationals and one was a Turkish-Belgium dual citizen.

The report says seven victims were from Saudi Arabia; three were from Lebanon and Iraq each; two nationals were from Tunisia, India, Morocco and Jordan each. Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria and Russia each lost one citizen.

Sixty-nine people were also wounded. Anadolu says one victim remains unidentified.

Relatives of the victims and embassy personal were seen walking into an Istanbul morgue to take the bodies of the deceased.

Turkish officials haven`t released the names of those identified.

Source: agencies