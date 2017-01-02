Bangladesh-New Zealand first T20I Tuesday

Sport Desk: Touring Bangladesh will take on hosts New Zealand in the first of a three-match T20 international Tuesday at Napier.

The match will start at 12.00pm (Bangladesh time) at McLean Park.

This will be Tigers` change to get make redemption after they were whitewashed in the 3-match One Day International series.

However, that will not be an easy task for the boys in green and red as they lost all four matches of the short format of the game including the last one in the World T20 last year.

Bangladesh will deeply rely on seniors though there would be half of the member juniors and will go with a settled line-up in the format, similar to their ODI team. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will hope the side can avoid repeating the mistakes they made in the 50-over format.

Shuvagata Hom and Taijul Islam have been included in the squad for the first T20. The visitors would also hope their continued belief in Soumya Sarkar pays off, given the batsman`s lack of runs for more than a year. Rubel Hossain, who did not play the ODIs, could also find a spot in the match.

The home side, meanwhile, have a strong line-up to pin Bangladesh. The uncapped batsman Tom Bruce, who has a strike rate of 156 in T20s, is expected to bolster the middle order with Corey Anderson and Colin Munro.

Bangladesh Squad

Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

New Zealand Squad

KS Williamson (Captain), CJ Anderson, TA Boult, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, LH Ferguson, MJ Guptill, MJ Henry, C Munro, JDS Neesham, L Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), MJ Santner, IS Sodhi, BM Wheeler.