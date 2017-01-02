EC publishes draft voter list

The Election Commission has published the draft of the updated voter list, showing some 14,76,672 fresh voters.

Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Director (PR) SM Asaduzzaman published the list on Monday.

According to the list, a total of 101,440,601 voters are in the country now.

The latest list shows 902,812 are men and 594,860 women voters got registered in the updated list.

Checking the voter list, the final voter list will be published on January 31.

The voter list will be available at district and upazila election offices, ward councillors` offices in city corporations and municipalities as well as union parishad offices.

People will get chance to correct their information and file any complains about the new list by January 17.