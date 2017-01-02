HC, appellate divisions closed over Judge’s death

The Appellate Division and High Court Division of the Supreme Court (SC) are not holding their regular activities today following the death of Justice Bazlur Rahman.

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha declared holiday after attending the namaz-e-janaza of the Appellate Division judge at the SC premises at 10:30am on Monday.

Bazlur Rahman breathed his last on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). He had been suffering from cancer for long time.

He left behind his wife and two sons to mourn his death.

Justice Bazlur Rahman was elevated to the Appellate Division on February 8 last year.

He was born on April 12, 1955 at Puratan Bazar of Chapainawabganj.

Having completed his masters from Rajshahi University, he started practice as a lawyer at the District Court in 1984 and at the High Court in 1987.

In 2001, he was appointed additional judge to the High Court.