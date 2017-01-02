I know a lot about hacking: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump says he is knowledgeable in the field of cyber-hacking and “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private.

Trump also promised to reveal his knowledge this week, reiterating again his doubts that Russia was behind cyber-meddling in the US election.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an 800-person New Year`s Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a tuxedoed Trump maintained that another culprit aside from Russia could have been behind the tampering.

“It could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don`t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation,” he said.

Asked to describe what undisclosed information he knew, Trump said, “You`ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Trump has scheduled an intelligence briefing midweek on the hacking, a response to President Barack Obama`s announcement of new sanctions on Moscow in retaliation for the cyber-intrusion.

“I just want them to be sure, because it`s a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure. And if you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong,” Trump said, referencing failed intelligence in the lead-up to the Iraq War as a reason for skepticism.

“I think it`s unfair if they don`t know,” he said. “And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove.”

Trump has repeatedly cast aside a US intelligence assessment announced in early October that Moscow was behind the hacking, despite already receiving classified intelligence briefings on the matter. He`s also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him smart this week for withholding reciprocal sanctions on the US.

Trump`s stance has put him at odds with most congressional Republicans, who have argued for a tougher stance on Russia. Sen. John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee, will convene a hearing on cyber-threats Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 35 Russian diplomats expelled by United States President Barack Obama in connection with cyber-attacks and their families departed Sunday from US.

Agencies