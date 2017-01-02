Ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia route resumes after 9hrs

Ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia route on Padma river has resumed after a suspension of nine hours from last night for dense fog.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) resumed ferry service around 10.00am Monday which was suspended from 1:00am.

BIWTC Aricha office Deputy General Manager Zillur Rahman said, fog started to engulf the river from Sunday evening. The ferry service was suspended around 1.00am as density of fog increased.

Seven ferries with passengers and vehicles were halted in mid-river. Later ferry service resumed around 10.00am Monday after the fog cleared, he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles were lined up at Paturia and Daulatdia ferry terminals due to the disruption of ferry service.