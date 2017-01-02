Russian diplomats expelled over hacking leave US

Desk Report: The 35 Russian diplomats expelled by United States President Barack Obama in connection with cyber-attacks during the 2016 White House race departed Sunday from a Washington, D.C. area airport.

The State Department confirmed shortly after noon that the diplomats and their families had departed from Dulles International Airport, about 30 miles west of the nation’s capital.

Earlier in the day, Russian news agencies reported the departure, based on information from the Russian embassy.

The diplomats were suspected spies, and their removal was part of the sanctions announced Thursday by Obama that also included the shuttering of Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

The cyberattacks were emails made public after being stolen from the Democratic National Committee and from the campaign of the party’s presidential nominee, Hilary Clinton.

Last week Obama accused the Russian diplomats of having participated in an alleged Kremlin-orchestrated cyber attack to influence the US presidential election against the Democrat Hillary Clinton and to help the Republican Donald Trump, who will assume the presidency on January 20.

The US also announced economic sanctions involving the asset freezing of Russia`s two top intelligence agencies: Main Intelligence Directorate and the Federal Security Service.

These have been Obama`s heaviest sanctions during his eight years of government in response to the cyber attacks allegedly perpetrated by foreign hackers.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will not take immediate retaliatory action, instead waiting for President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton and will replace Obama, to takes office on Jan. 20.

