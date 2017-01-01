Khaleda demands pro-polls time govt

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has demanded a pro-polls time government to hold a fair, neutral and acceptable general election.

The BNP Chief came up with the demand while addressing a programme at the Institute of Engineers’ Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

The programme was organised marking the 38th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of BNP.

Khaleda Zia also termed the government as autocratic saying they are destroying the country and the young generation to hang on to power forever.