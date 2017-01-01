PM delighted holding Walton Laptop

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the month-long 22nd Dhaka International Trade Fair 2017 at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital`s Agargaon area.

The premier visited Walton Pavilion at the fair venue and was delighted when she held a laptop made by Walton. She praised the initiatives of manufacturing tech items inside the country.

The officials of Walton who were present at the pavilion during the Prime Minister`s visit, said that the premier was overwhelmed by witnessing the `Made in Bangladesh` labeled Walton products and the progress of the renewed local brand in manufacturing tech items. She specially expressed her satisfaction seeing the Walton brand laptops, compressors, fridges and energy saving home appliances. She also praised Bangladesh`s progress in manufacturing such products.

The Prime Minister greeted Walton for its initiatives in manufacturing highest standard and technology based compressors. She had a look on a Walton laptop taking it on her hands while visiting the pavilion. She felt proud knowing that those products are being manufactured inside the country. Moreover, she was very happy as those products are being exported to foreign countries.

She also came up with the assurance of providing all kinds of assistance by the government for the expansion of the industry.

Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Walton Group Managing Director & Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S.M. Shamsul Alam, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Directors S.M. Rezaul Alam and Tahmina Afrose, Walton Group Executive Director (Policy, HRM & Admin) SM Zahid Hasan along with other top officials of Commerce Ministry and Export Promotion Bureau were present during the visit of the Prime Minister.



SM Zahid Hasan said, “We are very pleased and feel encouraged as the Prime Minister visited our pavilion. Her visit will certainly boost our dedication to work. We will be able to concentrate more on research over technological products. For which we will be able to contribute in the economic development of the country as well as expanding the export to foreign countries by manufacturing new tech products.”

With the aim of luring buyers and visitors, the country’s electronics giant Walton Group has set up the eye-catching 3-storey ‘mega premier pavilion’ on 15,000 square feet at the premises of the Dhaka International Trade Fair-2017.

In the 22-years history of fair, Walton for the first time erected a 3-storey mega premier pavilion which has been decorated with eye-caching selfie corner and transparent display.

The selfie corner has 14 feet widths entrance or exit gate, 7 feet widths stairs for easy moving in different floors, ramp stair for physically sick or disabled visitors and buyers, enormous safety equipments.