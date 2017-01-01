MP Liton`s body in Dhaka, janaza Monday

The body of ruling party lawmaker Manzurul Islam Liton has been kept at Birdem mortuary in the capital.

Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah received the body around 4:00pm on Sunday. Earlier, a helicopter flew with the body for Dhaka from Rangpur around 2:30pm.

Awami League (AL) Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque confirmed the news.

The Namaz-e-janaza is expected to be held at South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad around 10:00am on Monday. Later on the day, he would be laid to rest at his village home in Gaibandha after another janaza.

Earlier, his first Namaz-e-janaza was held at the ground of Rangpur Police Lines School and College on Sunday. Rahat Anwar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rangpur, Mizanur Rahman, the district Superintendent of Police (SP), Shaifar Rahman and Tusher Kanti Mondal, the metropolitan Awami League president and secretary respectively, among others, were present during the janaza.

Manzurul Islam Liton was shot dead at his home in Gaibandha by masked assailants on Saturday afternoon.