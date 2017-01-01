`MP Liton killers to be arrested soon`

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said those are involved in killing lawmaker Manzurul Islam Liton will be traced out and arrested very soon.

The Minister came up with the statement in a press briefing at his office at Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday.

Kamal said, “The investigation into the killing will get the highest priority. Police and detectives have started investigation immediately after the murder. Some 18 suspects have already been detained in this connection.”

The ruling party lawmaker Manzurul Islam Liton was shot dead at his home in Gaibandha by masked assailants on Saturday afternoon.