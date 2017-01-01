Queen Elizabeth II alive

International Desk: It came after a fake BBC News Twitter account announcing Her Royal Highness had passed away on Friday evening.

The vile tweet read: “BREAKING: Buckingham Palace announces the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 90. Circumstances are unknown. More to follow”.

The rumour then started circulating widely on Twitter, with a number of people claiming that a “media blackout” was preventing mainstream newspapers from reporting the news for 24 hours.

People also made ridiculous claims, such as seeing news reporters dressed in black in preparation for mourning.

Another person claimed they saw television crews assembling outside Buckingham Palace to report on the Queen`s death.

BBC News reporter Rory Cellan-Jones dismissed the rumours as “bonkers”.

Rumours spread when The Queen and Prince Phillip were reported to be suffering from illness over the Christmas period.

Their annual train journey from London to Sandringham was even cancelled while they both recovered from heavy colds.

And the Queen sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she missed the Christmas Day church service with her family in a totally unprecedented move.

Yet all is fine after a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed: “The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh continue to recover from their heavy colds.”

