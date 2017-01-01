PM inaugurates Dhaka Int`l trade fair

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the month-long annual mega-event Dhaka International Trade Fair-2017 this morning, which is aimed to showcase Bangladeshi products to bolster export.

She urged them to make more quality, standard and attractive products.

The fair will continue till January 31. It will open at 10.00am to 10.00pm for all.

Ticket of Tk.30 has been fixed as entry fee for adults while Tk.20 for children.

The fair has been organised by the commerce ministry and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

A total of 21 countries beside hosts Bangladesh are taking part in the fair. The other countries are – India, Pakistan, China, Malaysia, Iran, Thailand, United States, Turkey, Singapore, Australia, United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, Nepal, Hong Kong, Japan, Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Ghana, Morocco and Bhutan.

A total of 580 stalls in 13 categories including general, premier, reserved, foreign pavilions, food stalls etc available in the fair.