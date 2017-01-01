5 bullets hit MP Liton`s body, autopsy completed

Rangpur: Five bullets pierced the body of ruling party lawmaker of Gaibandha`s Sundarganj constituency Manzurul Islam Liton, doctors said.

Meanwhile, the autopsy on the body of the lawmaker has been completed at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

A three-member team led by Rangpur Medical College Hospital principal Dr. Animesh Majumder conducted the autopsy at the hospital on Sunday morning.

“Five bullets hit the body of MP Lition – two on chest, one on back and other two on hands. The bullets injured his lungs, livers and kidneys which led to severe bleeding. We have removed a bullet from the dead body,” Dr. Animesh Majumder told newsmen.

He said that the body has been handed over to police.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the ruling party lawmaker was shot by unknown assailants inside his home in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha. He was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, three people have been arrested over the killing.