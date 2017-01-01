People celebrate New Year amid festivity

Countries around the world are celebrating a new year as they welcome in 2017.

Millions of people across the world have taken to the streets, launched fireworks and joined in with local commemorations of the New Year.

But the mood was tinged with sadness after the traumatic and tumultuous time seen in 2016.

Bangladesh is welcoming the New Year along with the millions of others across the globe with the hope that the New Year will bring more possibilities for the people of the country.

As usual, Dhaka University’s TSC square became the centre point of celebration where thousands of youths thronged at midnight. People also celebrated the New Year at different programmes at home or at posh hotels around the city.

From Sydney to Dubai, cities all over the world have started letting off their fireworks with London`s expected to pay tribute to David Bowie and the several celebrities lost this year.

People have already seen celebrations in France, Egypt, Russia, Dubai, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

And despite the alert for potential terror threats among gathering crowds, Brits and fellow Europeans celebrated the coming of the New Year with a monumental party.

Dubai welcomed in 2017 with a typically lavish fireworks display just a year after a major blaze engulfed an apartment block.

The city is known for its wealth and luxury so it’s no surprise that its illuminations will be a spectacular show.

Crowds erupted in cheering and applause as the countdown to 2017 came to a crescendo at 3pm GMT in Tokyo, Japan earlier.

The city became the latest to meet 2017 in a day of spectacularly colourful celebrations across the globe.

Fireworks over the city were preceded by religious rites at the Meiji Shrine where priests prayed for good luck in 2017.

